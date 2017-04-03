WAVY & WVBT Remain Hampton Roads’ Choice in February

Portsmouth, VA: March 7, 2017 – WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 continue to lead the Hampton Roads television news market with consistent dominance from morning to night. Nexstar Broadcasting’s NBC/FOX duopoly in Norfolk, VA won every key newscast in the just-completed February 2017 Nielsen survey. For the 26th consecutive year, WAVY News 10 Today was Hampton Roads’ most-watched morning newscast. WAVY News 10 Today doubled its competition from 4:30 – 7 a.m., posting an overall 6.2 household rating. WAVY News 10 Today at 5 a.m. grew 16 percent year-over-year with a 6.1 household rating, while WAVY News 10 Today at 6 a.m. easily led its hour with a 7.3 household rating. WAVY News 10 Today from 7 – 9 a.m. on FOX43 is the local news leader in its time period.

“I am incredibly proud of the 10 On Your Side team,” said WAVY-TV 10 and FOX43 News Director Mark Kurtz. “They work tirelessly each day to break the big stories in Hampton Roads and bring viewers stories they won’t see anywhere else.”

The Hampton Roads Show, weekdays at 11 a.m. on WAVY-TV 10, was the region’s number one local lifestyle, cooking and entertainment show posting a 2.9 rating. Wendy Williams at 3 p.m. on WAVY-TV 10 posted 3.6 household rating, dominating the time period. WAVY News 10 from 4 – 6:30 p.m. was the only local news station that grew every half hour year-over-year. WAVY News 10 at 6 p.m. showcased the most significant growth posting a 9.3 household rating in February, making it the most-watched newscast on any station at any time of day.

WAVY News 10 at 11 p.m. continues to be the late news leader in February with a 5.8 household rating. WAVY News 10 at 10 p.m. on FOX43 finished with a 2.9 household rating, nearly tripling the ratings of its only head-to-head competitor. WAVY.com remains the digital leader in Hampton Roads with video consumption increasing more than 30 percent over a year ago. Strong investigative reports combined with strategic social media strategies helped bring millions of new visitors to WAVY.com in February. Some examples included Facebook Live streaming of big events from our news crews and Chopper 10, including the USS Enterprise Decommission and coverage of a tractor-trailer that went over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. It is one more way WAVY-TV 10 meets our viewer wherever they are.

Exclusive 10 On Your Side reports helped newscasts surge in February. WAVY’S Deanna LeBlanc investigated complaints of missing mail across Hampton Roads and after her report on her efforts with the U.S. Postal Service; local residents began receiving their mail once again. 10 On Your Side Investigator Chris Horne exposed a job training program for veterans that collapsed. He tracked down the CEO to hold him accountable in paying back thousands of dollars to the city and the program’s employees. Only 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox sat down with former Governor Bob McDonnell to reveal how the controversial tunnel toll deal came to be. Moreover, 10 On Your Side continues to press deeper into the heroin epidemic sweeping Hampton Roads. WAVY’s Laura Caso gave viewers a rare look at the tiniest victims; newborns. She spoke with moms trying to overcome addiction and explained the real challenges facing their babies. In another report, WAVY’s Matt Gregory sat down with the mother of a victim of an opioid overdose and shared the true costs of treatment. The eye-opening report showcased just how much work has to be done in the Commonwealth to get public assistance.

“Our entire team worked tirelessly in February to bring the most impactful local stories to our viewers and we are grateful to our viewers in once again being recognized as Hampton Roads’ leading news source,” said Senior Vice President/Regional Manager Nexstar Broadcasting Doug Davis.