Virginia Beach officials warn of scammers during storm recovery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — City officials are warning residents to be careful when hiring contractors to repair storm damage.

Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle and Commissioner of the Revenue Philip Kellam say scammers come out to prey on people when they are vulnerable after natural disasters.

The Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation Board of Contractors say you should use these 10 tips when choosing a contractor:

Hire a licensed contractor qualified to perform the type and amount of work you require.

Virginia law requires a state license for most contracting work over $1,000. There is an exception for contractors performing services in areas where they don’t have a definite place of business are not required to pay a license fee or tax — so long as their gross receipt does not exceed $25,000. This means that contractors from outside Virginia Beach may perform services in Virginia Beach without a license.

Check for a current professional license online or by calling 804-367-8511. Check for a local business license by contacting the Commissioner of the Revenue at 757-385-4515 or by email at business@vbgov.com.

Check references and review past work.

Get at least three estimates if possible.

Insist on a written contact. Do not sign anything unless you understand the terms.

Limit your deposit. Pay 10 percent down or $1,000 — Whichever is less. If the job requires custom-made items or special orders, then limit to 30 percent of the contract’s total value.

Do not let payments get ahead of the work, and keep records of all payments.

Don’t pay 100 percent of the bill until the work is complete and you are satisfied with the job.

Do not pay cash. It is hardest to track and recover in the event of a scam.

Save all documentation relating to your project, to include warranty information.

Be wary of high pressure sales tactics and overly friendly sales pitches. A reputable contractor should allow a customer to take some time to research and check references. Remember: If something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Always report suspicious activity to police by calling 757-385-5000 in a non-emergency or 911 in an emergency.