PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer overturned Monday morning on the MLK Expressway in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth dispatchers say they received a report around 8:40 a.m. for a report of an overturned tractor-trailer on the eastbound side. No injuries were reported, according to dispatch.

An image from a WAVY viewer Monday morning showed a tractor-trailer on its side on the expressway.

