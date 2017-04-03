Teen killed in two-car crash in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old boy was killed Sunday afternoon in a two vehicle crash in Sussex County.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 4:40 p.m. on Route 301, near Route 40.

Malik Demario Walker, 16, was driving a 1996 Honda Accord north on 301 when he crossed the center line into the southbound lanes and hit a 1998 Ford Ranger head-on.

Police say Walker died at the scene, while the driver of the ranger was taken to MCV Hospital in Richmond with life-threatening injuries.

Walker was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to state police.