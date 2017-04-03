Driver shortage causes high school bus route cancellations in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Several bus routes to Suffolk high schools have been cancelled Monday due to an absence of drivers.

Suffolk Public Schools posted the closure to its website Monday morning, noting that middle and elementary school routes would still be running. Some of those routes may run late.

Monday’s shortage comes after half of Suffolk’s bus drivers were absent last Friday, causing the cancellation of more than 100 routes across the district.

A total of 67 drivers called out sick, according to district officials.

The drivers called out after frustrations were ignited over pay raises. Angelo Stone, resident of the Suffolk Bus Drivers Association, said Friday that they need better wages.

The following routes were affected by the driver shortage Monday, according to district officials:

King’s Fork High

004/104

010/110

019/119

021/121

025/125

029/129

031/131

033/133

036/136

Lakeland High

003/103

012/112

018/118

020/120

023/123

027/127

Nansemond River High

001/101

004/104

005/105

007/107

008/108

009/109

013/113

015/115

019/119

020/120

