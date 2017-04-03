PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Sick day or school day? It’s a decision every parent makes when little ones say they aren’t feeling well? So when should you keep your children home? And when is it ok to send them to school? Here now with some guidelines is Doctor Nancy Wick from Pediatric Affiliates of Hampton Roads.

Pediatric Affiliates of Hampton Roads

200 Grayson Road

Virginia Beach

DOC4KIDS.com

(757) 473-3200

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Pediatric Affiliates of Hampton Roads.