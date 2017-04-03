Portsmouth parent says video shows bus driver using phone behind the wheel

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two videos circulating on Facebook purportedly show a local bus driver using a phone while driving. The videos, uploaded by Christopher Beaton on Thursday, have been shared more than 2,000 times.

“A whole lot of parents reached out, they inboxed me. One lady let me know she was a bus driver and says she’d never do that. She said, ‘You’re doing the right thing to turn her in,'” Beaton said.

Beaton says his eighth grade son recorded the videos — one earlier in the year and one on Thursday. His son first showed him both videos Thursday afternoon after he received a written warning for changing seats on a moving school bus. Beaton says his son, who attends Churchland Middle School, was moving only to get close enough to record the video.

“I’m glad he recorded it,” Beaton says. “You drop your kid off at the bus stop and you figure that bus driver is taking the best care of your kids, and what we see, is not.”

Beaton says the videos made him angry.

“Thinking about all the rest of the kids on the school bus and all the accidents the buses have been having, and I said, ‘I have to report it.'”

Beaton says his son’s mother reported the incident to the school’s principal. Beaton took the more vocal approach of publishing the videos on Facebook.

Portsmouth Public Schools spokeswoman Cherise Newsome tells 10 On Your Side in an email, “We reviewed the video circulating on social media, but we were not able to determine the source and other details of that video.”

In his social media post, Beaton published the name of the person he believes was behind the wheel. Newsome could not confirm that was indeed the driver, but did say, “The alleged driver named in the caption no longer works for PPS.”

She also wrote, “We are always open to parents’ concerns because we care about student safety. We do our best to respond to parents within 24 to 48 hours. If parents have concerns about a driver who is using a cell phone inappropriately, we would work to take immediate personnel action.”