Police: Student, 8, brought unloaded gun to Chesapeake school

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say an eight-year-old student brought an unloaded handgun to Georgetown Primary School on Friday.

Officers were called to the school at 3 p.m. Friday.

School officials say “appropriate action is being taken.”

The school principal called parents at home to let them know of the incident:

Good afternoon, this is Terry Reitz, principal of Georgetown Primary School with an important message. In an effort to keep our parents informed, I want to share with you that this morning I was made aware of an incident regarding a student bringing an unloaded weapon to school this past Friday. There was an immediate investigation which involved School Administration and the Chesapeake Police, and the appropriate action is being taken.

Parents, we ask that you please take this opportunity to talk with your child and review with them the appropriate and inappropriate items that may and may not be brought to school.

Please know that safety is always our top priority at Georgetown Primary, and with your continued support, we are working together to provide a safe environment for our children.”