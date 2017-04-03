Police: Person hit by vehicle in James City County, taken to hospital

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County police say a person was injured Monday morning after being hit by a car on Tyler Highway.

Police spokeswoman Stephanie Williams told WAVY.com a call was received around 11:30 a.m. reporting that a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Tyler Highway at Barretts Ferry Drive.

A female was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond, according Williams. This person’s condition was not immediate known.

Williams says the female was riding a bike at the time of the accident.

Traffic was initially closed following the crash. Williams said Monday afternoon traffic was moving on the westbound side.

