Military Minute: USS Leyte Gulf

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Highlighting the men and women in uniform and their families we’re checking in on USS Leyte Gulf now one week into their deployment.

You’ll remember the crew of about 360 sailors left Naval Station Norfolk last week for a six month deployment. Already the cruise has been an exciting one for one Leyte Gulf family who welcomed their daughter the day after deployment. Now dad has to wait a while to meet his little girl, but at least he will be one of the first off the ship this fall.

The sailors have also conducted small boat operations, man-overboard drills and an underway fuel replenishment. We wish them fair winds and following seas as they continue to head for the Persian gulf and Mediterranean Sea.