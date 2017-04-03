McAuliffe praises solar job grow in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A new study has found Virginia’s solar job market grew 65 percent in 2016.

The Solar Foundation’s report said Virginia is tied for ninth in country for fastest solar job growth last year and there were more than 3,200 solar jobs in the state last year.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe praised the report’s finding, saying it was a testament to his administration’s focus on solar energy.

Much of the growth in solar energy in Virginia has been driven by large tech companies that are trying to be carbon neutral in their energy usage.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.