McAuliffe praises solar job grow in Virginia

By Published:
160802-N-JO245-146 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Aug. 2, 2016) Terence McAuliffe, Governor of Virginia, signs an energy initiative agreement during a solar signing ceremony at Naval Air Station Oceana. The Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Ray Mabus, Governor of Virginia, Terence McAuliffe, and Thomas Farrell II, Chairman, President and CEO of Dominion Resources Inc., signed an agreement to construct a new 21 MW DC (I8 MW AC) solar energy facility at NAS that will supply renewable energy to benefit Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Yarborough/Released)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A new study has found Virginia’s solar job market grew 65 percent in 2016.

The Solar Foundation’s report said Virginia is tied for ninth in country for fastest solar job growth last year and there were more than 3,200 solar jobs in the state last year.

McAuliffe, Navy secretary announce new solar facility at NAS Oceana

Gov. Terry McAuliffe praised the report’s finding, saying it was a testament to his administration’s focus on solar energy.

Much of the growth in solar energy in Virginia has been driven by large tech companies that are trying to be carbon neutral in their energy usage.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.