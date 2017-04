BLACKSBURG (WAVY) – Hokie Nation made it pretty clear that they were happy with the job Justin Fuente did, taking over for the legend Frank Beamer in his first season as Virginia Tech’s head football coach. On Monday, the school extended Fuente’s contract by two years, and will pay Fuente $3.25 million dollars per year, including incentives.

Fuente guided the Hokies (10-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) to the Coastal Divsion title and a Belk Bowl championship over Arkansas in 2016.