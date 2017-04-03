Sex offender arrested for peeping Tom incident at Norfolk gym

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A registered sex offender is accused in a peeping incident at a Norfolk gym.

James Eddy III was arrested last week. He’s charged with peeping into an occupied dwelling.

The charge stems from an incident that happened at the Planet Fitness, located at 4245 E. Little Creek Road, on January 11.

10 On Your Side has learned Eddy is on the sex offender registry.

In October 2010, Eddy was arrested by Chesapeake police for secretly filming women at a local tanning salon. Authorities then found child pornography on his computer. Prosecutors said Eddy had more than 1,300 still images and 36 videos of child porn.

In 2011, Eddy pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

