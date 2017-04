NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say they are investigating an accident that involved a Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) bus.

Police spokesman Brandon Maynard says the accident happened near 35th Street and Madison Avenue. Officers were called to the scene around 9:40 a.m.

Maynard says the accident was reported with injuries. It is unknown who may have been injured in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation. Stay tuned for updates.