How residents can help crews clean up tornado debris

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach has issued some tips on how to help crews, for residents looking to cleanup debris from last Friday’s severe weather.

A line of severe weather brought heavy rain, damaging winds and even tornadoes to parts of the region. More than 200 homes in Virginia Beach alone were damaged.

The city says boom trucks from Waste Management will be focusing on cleanup efforts in neighborhoods affected by the storm. Residents can help crews by:

Cutting tree branches into four-foot lengths

Placing leaves and pine needles in clear plastic bags

Separating vegetative debris from household debris

Not blocking storm drains when placing items at the curb

Not lacing hazardous household waste at the curb

The city says Waste Management is operating under normal conditions, with no changes in collections.

Residents are encouraged to use the Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center at 1989 Jake Sears Road for recycling and disposal needs. The landfill is open Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.