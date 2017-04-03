Hampton man arrested for September bank robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police in a neighboring city tracked down the man suspected in a September bank robbery in Newport News.

19-year-old Jamari Saunders-Lewis was taken into custody on April 2 for a robbery at the Virginia Educator’s Credit Union on Main Street. A man wearing a mask, armed with a handgun robbed the bank the morning of September 1. The suspect fled in a dark-colored Nissan headed in the direction of the City of Hampton.

Saunders-Lewis was later identified as the suspect. He has been charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony (robbery.)