Four men sentenced to combined 37 years for several robberies

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four Norfolk men have been sentenced to a combined 37 years in prison for their part in several AT&T stores in early 2016.

27-year-old Corey Holmes was sentenced to just over 10 years Friday. 23-year-old Kendrick Perry, 24-year-old Brice Keeling and 25-year-old Breon Berry all have pleaded guilty and been sentenced.

Court documents say the four men conspired together to rob the stores of cell phones, tablets and cash. They entered each store wearing masks with what appeared to be guns. They then demanded money and access to the electronic devices, and ordered the employees to get on the floor. They zip tied the employees’ feet and hands, and took their personal phones and some form of their ID, saying that they now know where the employees live.

In total, the men took about $370,000 worth of electronic devices and about $3,432 in cash during the robberies.

Keeling and Holmes conducted two of the robberies, while Keeling and Perry conducted the third robbery. Berry was the get-away driver for all three robberies.

Their robbery spree came to an end when a construction worker took down the license plate of their vehicle during the last robbery. The plates came back to Berry, who confessed to the robberies and named his co-conspirators. Keeling and Perry were eventually arrested in Columbia, South Carolina, where they were trying to sell the electronic devices from the last robbery.

Name Date of Guilty Plea Date of Sentencing Sentence Corey Holmes Oct. 7, 2016 March 31, 2017 121 months Kendrick Perry Sept. 27, 2016 Jan. 11, 2017 121 months Brice Keeling Oct. 11, 2016 Jan. 26, 2017 125 months Breon Berry Sept. 27, 2016 Feb. 6, 2017 84 months