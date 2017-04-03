Fire damages Chesapeake storage facility

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A fire damaged a self storage facility in the South Norfolk section of Chesapeake Monday.

Firefighters were called to Life Storage, at 1907 Campostella Road, at 2:05 p.m. Crews got to the scene three minutes later and found smoke coming from multiple units in the back of the business.

The fire was marked under control at 2:31 p.m.

Three storage units were damaged by the fire. Other surrounding units suffered smoke and water damage. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.