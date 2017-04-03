Family of two watermen say they died doing what they loved

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — There are still many questions that remain about what happened out on the water that caused two experienced watermen to lose their lives.

For the grieving families, the answers can’t come soon enough.

47-year-old Philip Brown and 31-year-old Tony West both loved the water. They’d been out on it for work many times before. That’s why where they died baffles their families.

“All I do is think about what he thought about. Was he in pain when he was drowning? What do you feel? What was he thinking about? Did he have a struggle?” Crystal West, Philip Brown’s fiancée told 10 On Your Side’s Brandi Cummings.

Those are questions Crystal West may never get answers to. Although grieving the loss of her fiancée, she wanted to talk about him.

“Philip was excellent in the river,” she said.

Edna Pearl West, Tony West’s grandmother said, “He was good with the water. He been on the water all of his life.”

West said Brown and her cousin Tony West went into the water to do some work Friday night. Hours passed and she hadn’t heard from the experienced watermen.

“I kept calling him and calling him and the phone rang. It kept ringing and I probably did it for like 30 minutes and usually he always answers,” West said.

However, she said she didn’t think anything was wrong because Brown had been out working long hours before. It wasn’t until a relative alerted her that she knew something happened.

Edna West said she’d begged Tony not to go out Friday night but he did, so she expected him to return as always.

“I waited all night that night and he never did come,” she said.

Officials say the call came in on Saturday morning about two missing fisherman near the Perrin River in Gloucester County. Crews found the sunken boat in the Swash Channel. Brown’s body was found that afternoon, tangled in a gill net. Tony West was found Sunday afternoon.

Of her cousin, West said, “Tony was a little guy but with the heart of a giant. He was always joking, always kidding around.”

She said the tragedy is not something they would have expected.

“This is shock to me.”

According to the families, neither of the men had life insurance. Now, loved ones are trying to gather enough money for funeral expenses. You can donate to a GoFundMe for Tony West’s family here.

