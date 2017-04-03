One man dead, one injured in Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man died Monday night after a three-vehicle accident in Suffolk.

Police identified the victim as 57-year-old Duke F. Doyle, of Suffolk.

Emergency crews were called to the 4600 block of Godwin Boulevard and Five Mile Road at 7:49 p.m. The crash involved two cars and a pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck, a man, was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The driver of one of the cars, a four-door Mercury, didn’t need medical treatment.

The road is still closed. Police say it will likely remain closed for several hours. Officers are redirecting traffic. Traffic is being detoured at Kings Fork Road.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.