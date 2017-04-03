Residents pick up the pieces after storm rips through Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Residents of the Rock Creek section of Virginia Beach are continuing to pick up the pieces after severe weather tore through the city.

Heavy rain, wind and three tornadoes whipped through Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, damaging numerous homes in the process. More than 200 homes in Virginia Beach were damaged Friday.

“Literally, the place was coming apart,” said Mike Mingo, who lives in the Rock Creek section of the city. “My wife, I heard her screaming, and I tried to open the door. And I couldn’t open the door.”

Mingo says the winds in Friday evening’s storm sucked a window straight into his house, and ripped a wall clean off. “God was here for me and my family,” he said.

Restoration crews were out in the Rock Creek community Monday morning, helping residents who still cleaning up.

Officials with the Virginia Beach Fire Department posted pictures to Facebook Monday morning, showing the extent of the damage in Rock Creek.

The roof of a concession stand at the Landstown High School baseball field blew into one neighbor’s yard Friday evening. School officials said Friday the Landstown was the only school in the district reporting damage.

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox will have more on the cleanup efforts tonight on WAVY News 10 at 4.