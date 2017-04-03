Chesapeake neighbors begin rebuilding after storm, tornado

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A tornado that tore through Chesapeake Friday is estimated to have caused $3.5 million in damage.

Five businesses and 11 homes were damaged in the storm.

That includes the Real Life Christian Church, which will have to be completely rebuilt. The tornado ripped the building’s roof off.

Nearby, four homes in the Kemp Bridge neighborhood were heavily damaged. Three of them were condemned. Residents spent the weekend cleaning up.

Miraculously, no injuries were reported.

Neighbor Alphonso Dyson said he jumped into action when he realized the tornado was approaching.

“The last alert came through sand said to take cover,” he said. “See the little — what was supposed to be tornado — coming across the water, so I had about 10 seconds to get my kids and nephew and jump in the closet for protection.”

10 On Your Side’s Joe Fisher is talking with more neighbors. Hear from them tonight on FOX 43 at 10 and on WAVY News at 11.