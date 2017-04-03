Chesapeake declares ‘no hit zone’ to start Child Abuse Prevention Month

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and on Monday, Chesapeake did something no other Virginia city has done to inspire prevention.

During a Pinwheels for Prevention garden ceremony, Mayor Alan Krasnoff, alongside Chesapeake health director Dr. Nancy Welch, proclaimed the Health Department a “no hit zone.”

With the help of the nonprofit Champions for Children, you’ll see a “no hit zone sign” at the health department right away. Some other Chesapeake city offices and Chesapeake Regional Medical Center will follow by the summer.

“Our project and long-range goal is to take ‘no hit zones’ out into the region of Hampton Roads,” said Champions for Children Hampton Roads Executive Director Melynda Ciccotti.

Child abuse experts argue spanking is a gateway to abuse.

“If we don’t close that gateway and close that door, we are keeping all these problems escalated,” said Old Dominion University Professor Emeritus Dr. Lucien Lombardo.

Lombardo told WAVY.com that spanking hurts children physically and psychologically, creating problems that last a lifetime.

“So if we deal with childhood in a positive way, the problems we deal with as adults are going to be less.”

With the power of education and community support, they hope to prevent abuse before it happens.

Employees in offices where “no hit zones” are implemented will get special training on how to handle situations with compassion.

Child discipline expert Joan Durrant will also be in Hampton Roads Tuesday to talk about Positive Parenting. She will be at the Chesapeake Lifestyle Center at 9:30 a.m. and at ODU’s Kaufman Hall at 7:00 p.m.