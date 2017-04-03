Chesapeake church holds services following devastating tornado

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Members of a Chesapeake church destroyed by a tornado gathered together for the first time since the storm hit.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado ripped through the Real Life Christian Church Friday evening. Brett Coates, the executive director for Real Life, told 10 On Your Side the church was completely destroyed.

On Sunday, the congregation met at Atlantic Shores Baptist Church for a worship services.

“We wanted to figure out how we could help out this church. If the tables were turned, there would be a lot of churches in the community that would come alongside us,” says Ron Jones, who is the lead pastor at Atlantic Shores.

The church immediately reached out to Real Life after hearing about the tornado’s destruction. Coates says it’s a blessing being able to get the congregation together so soon.

“It’s great to be able to come together. There’s something healing about our people coming together,” Coates says.

Robert Baker, who has attended the church since 1998, says the worship service gave members what they needed.

“Revitalized, feeling more positive, more anxious to get the job done for the people int he community and our family of church,” Baker says.

Real Life says they will rebuild, but right now, they’re focused on helping others who were also impacted by the tornado.

“Our church is a building. We can’t imagine our home being hit so we want our people to go out and do whatever they can for those who have been affected by this,” Coates says.

The church asked for members to help out by donating items like gift cards, cooking meals, and repairing homes. They say despite their own tragedy, their first mission is to spread love and help those in need.

“It’s very important because what you do is spread the love out and show that God is living in you and Jesus is alive in you. You go ahead and show what needs to be done that God cares,” Baker says.