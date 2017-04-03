Carol Ward named Vice President and General Manager of WAVY & WVBT

NORFOLK, Virginia and IRVING, Texas (March 24, 2017) – Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) announced today that Carol Ward has been named Vice President and General Manager of WAVY-TV (NBC), WVBT-TV (FOX) and associated digital services including WAVY.com, serving Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News, VA (DMA #42). Since 2012, Ward has served as Director of Sales for WAVY and WVBT and all digital assets and was responsible for overseeing all aspects of the stations’ sales department. She assumes her new role immediately and will report to Doug Davis, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

Carol Ward’s extensive broadcast experience encompasses client and revenue development in television markets throughout the country. Currently in her fifth year with WAVY/WVBT in Norfolk, she has excelled in building a highly effective multi-platform sales team that has delivered historic revenue, share growth and profitability year after year. She brings to her new role at Nexstar specific expertise in local and national sales management, new business growth, local lifestyle programming development, and strategic planning. In addition, she has collaborated effectively with the stations’ news, promotions and digital departments to enhance local community outreach and develop innovative client solutions across broadcast, digital and social media.

From 2008-2012, Ward served as General Sales Manager for KIRO-TV (CBS) in Seattle-Tacoma, WA where she was responsible for developing revenue-generating strategies for the station’s local programming while leading all aspects of local, national and digital sales. She served as General Sales Manager for WNCN-TV (CBS) in Raleigh-Durham-Fayetteville, NC from 2006-2008 and was Local Sales Manager at WFLA-TV (NBC) in Tampa, FL from 2001-2006. Earlier in her career, Ward served as an Account Executive at WATL-TV (MyNetworkTV) in Atlanta, GA, and at KMGH-TV (ABC) and KUSA-TV (NBC) in Denver, CO.

Commenting on the appointment, Doug Davis noted, “Carol is an outstanding leader in the broadcasting industry with a consistent track record of accomplishments throughout her career in large and mid-size markets. In her recent five years with WAVY/WVBT in Norfolk, her impact has been far-reaching in terms of client and revenue growth, news and programming analysis, staff development and community service. Carol has built a solid reputation as a trusted business partner who is committed to the growth and economic success of local clients in Southeast Virginia and Northeast North Carolina. She has consistently exceeded financial and market share goals through her strategic planning and new business development initiatives while delivering business growth for our clients. I have the highest confidence in her ability to continue the growth and evolution of our broadcast and digital businesses as the new VP/General Manager of our Norfolk operations.”

Commenting on her new role, Carol Ward said, “I have a deep appreciation for the rich history of the Hampton Roads region and am thankful for the opportunity to extend my record of service in Southeast Virginia and Northeast North Carolina with this promotion. As a member of the local community, I have built many deep personal and professional relationships over the past five years and understand that a local economy influenced by a large seaport and strong military presence offers a unique set of opportunities and challenges for local residents and businesses. Nexstar’s dedication to superior local content production and diversified marketing solutions will yield distinct competitive advantages for our clients. I look forward to leading our efforts with our exceptional team at WAVY-TV, WVBT-TV and WAVY.com as we build upon the foundation of our leading news content and client service excellence.”

Carol Ward majored in Business and Marketing at Mesa State College in Grand Junction, CO. She is a Board Member and sits on the Communications and Executive Committee teams of the American Diabetes Association Hampton Roads Leadership, a role she has held since 2013. She also serves as an active member of the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce. Carol previously served on the JDRF Board (Seattle) and on the American Diabetes Leadership Team (Seattle, Raleigh, Tampa).

Ms. Ward, her husband (Rich), two daughters (Alison & Kaleigh) and three dogs reside in Virginia Beach.

