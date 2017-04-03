Audience: Walk MS Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the National MS Society. Clare Lorio, WALK MS Development manager and her MS supporters were on The Hampton Roads Show today to inform us on their upcoming WALK MS events to raise awareness for those living with MS, including WAVY TV 10’s anchor and activist Katie Collett.

WALK MS: South Hampton Roads

This Sunday, April 9th at Noon

MacArthur Green – Norfolk

That’s where you can join the WAVY Warriors Team.

Visit WAVY.com for more information on our team and how you can walk with us.