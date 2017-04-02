Ringling Bros. to perform last show in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – “The Greatest Show on Earth” is prepared to amaze and delight audiences one last time at the Hampton Coliseum on this afternoon.

Officials with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus announced in January that the circus will have their final curtain call in May.

The move to shut down comes after 145 years on the road. The company says rising operating costs and declining ticket sales contributed to their decision.

The circus recently performed at the Norfolk Scope for the last time from March 23 to March 26.

Today’s performances begin at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.