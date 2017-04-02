Remembrance run held for Trooper Dermyer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s been over a year since a family in Gloucester and Virginia State Police lost one of their own, Trooper Chad Dermyer.

The Tradition Brewing Company hosted a run in to honor his memory on Saturday afternoon to raise money in his honor.

Dermyer was taking part in a training session with other troopers and special agents at the Greyhound bus station in Richmond a year ago when a gunman opened fire, killing Dermyer.

State trooper, along with suspect, killed in Richmond shooting

He left behind a wife and two children.

Those who came out to run in his honor raised nearly $800 for the Peninsula S-P-C-A.

