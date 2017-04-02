Preview: HRRJ begins mentorship program

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There’s a new partnership with the Hampton Roads Regional Jail that begins Monday.

The program starts with a curriculum in the jail and then matches participants up with mentors in the community once they’re released.

“I want to give them my experience, just my situational experience, and I want to be an example to them that there are other ways to make it.” says Ronald Barnett, a mentor with the program.

So what life and parenting skills will the participants learn?

