Packed House on hand for Langley Speedway’s grand re-opening

HAMPTON (WAVY) — After being closed for a year, Langley Speedway in Hampton held its grand re-opening on Saturday in front of a capacity crowd. Track operator Bill Mullis was involved in a land dispute with the owners of the property, but now he’s the owner of the land.

Drivers who have called Langley home for years were ecstatic to be back on the track.

“It’s been around as long as I’ve been alive,” five-time track champion Greg Edwards said. “To have it sit dormant was really nervous because some of these tracks around the country, the longer they sit the less chance there is that’s it’s going to open up.”

Bill Mullis himself was a little emotional on his big night. “In front of a sold-out grandstand at the official reopening, it’s almost indescribable,” Mullis said. “There’s a lot of history at Langley Speedway, and to actually accomplish the moment of bringing it back, it’s just a huge time.”

