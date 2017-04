NORFOLK (WAVY) – John Wilson threw seven shutout innings while fellow freshman Vinnie Pasquantino pummeled a 2-run home run out to right-center field in the sixth inning, and Old Dominion capped off a series win with a 3-0 win over Charlotte.

The Monarchs (22-6, 7-2 Conference USA) earned their fourth shutout of the season, and move up to a tie for second place in the Conference USA standings.