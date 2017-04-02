Family of six displaced after house fire in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A family of six have been displaced from their home Sunday morning due to a house fire.

Portsmouth Fire PIO Jim Hoffler says the call came in around 11 a.m. for a residential fire in the 1400 block of Richmond Avenue.

When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from two sides of the home’s second floor. The fire started in an upstairs bedroom, where most of the damage occurred.

The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the family.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.