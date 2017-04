SOUTHAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Fire units responded to a single vehicle accident involving a truck on Route 671.

The Newsoms Volunteer Fire Department posted to Facebook page Sunday that crews were dispatched at 9:50 a.m. and arrived on scene to find a truck off the road.

There were no reported injuries.

Small fluid leaked and is currently being handled by crews on scene.

Route 671 remains opens to traffic.