Chesapeake’s Melvin Upton Jr. released by the Blue Jays

TORONTO, (AP/WAVY) – The Toronto Blue Jays finalized their opening day roster by releasing outfielder Melvin Upton Jr. on Sunday.

Upton, was acquired from the San Diego Padres last July and hit .196 with four homers and 16 RBIs in 57 games with the Blue Jays. He hit .256 with 16 home runs and 45 RBIs in 92 games for San Diego before the trade.

The Blue Jays were looking to trade Upton after reports said he would not make the Opening Day roster.

He has 164 home runs in 12 major league seasons with a career batting average of .243.

Upton graduated from Greenbrier Christian Academy in Chesapeake.