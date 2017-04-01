Virginia Beach woman dies in 3 vehicle accident in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Two people are dead, including a 21-year-old woman from Virginia Beach, after a three-vehicle crash on I-81, Friday evening.

According to Virginia State Police, a Honda Insight was traveling south on I-81 when it crossed through the median and struck a Honda Civic head-on in the northbound lanes. The impact caused the Insight to spin around in the northbound lanes and be struck by a northbound Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The driver of the Honda Insight, Paige M. Neubauer, 21, of Virginia Beach, Va., was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She died at the scene.

The driver of the Honda Civic, Rachel E. Jones, 22, of New Castle, Va., was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The passenger of the Civic, Bridgett J. Oliver, 21, of New Castle, Va., died at the scene. Both the driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 46-year-old Georgia man, and his three passengers were transported to LewisGale Hospital in Pulaski County for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.