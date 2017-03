PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A police chase ended outside the WAVY-TV 10 station late Friday night.

Emergency dispatchers say the pursuit started at Cavalier Manor and ended on Court Street, near WAVY Street.

The chase began when officers tried to pull over a driver who wouldn’t stop.

No one was injured.

Right outside the @WAVY_News studio tonight. Look for an update with @Marielena_TV tomorrow morning beginning at 6. pic.twitter.com/690UUhKuNJ — Anita Blanton (@AnitaWAVY) April 1, 2017

