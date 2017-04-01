National Weather Service meteorologists assess tornado damage

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – As people work to clean-up from the Friday’s storms, crews from the National Weather Service were in town to track the tornado and it’s damage.

A spokesperson from the National Weather Service told 10 On Your Side that the wind speed was at least 130 miles per hour in Chesapeake.

“Obviously we’ve had a tornado, so we’re going through to try to document the damage, try to see what type of structures were damaged,” says Jeff Orrock, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Orrock was in both Virginia Beach and Chesapeake assessing the tornado and it’s damage.

He says the storm began in North Carolina and could have tracked it’s way though the area, but instead touched down only a few times.

“It kept just trying to spin up a tornado every 20 minutes or so,” says Orrock. “It kept trying to tighten, and spin one up and this was the strongest one of the day that hit Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.”

Deputy Coordinator of Emergency Management for Chesapeake Robb Braidwood says six homes and four commercial buildings were impacted in the tornado.

Both Braidwood and Orrock officials say they’re happy the alerts went out as they were supposed to and that people sheltered appropriately.

“People took the appropriate protective measures, they hid in closets, interior rooms with no windows, they took the right measures. So from an emergency management standpoint, we’re very happy because we think that’s probably one of the reasons we didn’t have any fatalities in the storm,” says Braidwood.

The city was working with a drone company to record the damage.

“We’re trying to capture that visual for our citizens, for the media, and also for our elected officials so they have a vision of the damage,” says Braidwood.

Officials say there have not been any reported injuries. But if the timing was any different, Orrock says this could have ended much differently.

“If there were folks in that sanctuary or that big open area when that thing collapse, it would’ve been tough to survive that,” says Orrock.