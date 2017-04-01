Landstown H.S. athletic field damaged in storm

VIIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Landstown High School in Virginia Beach sustained significant damage from a tornado that blew through the city Friday night.

A school spokesperson says this is the only city school reporting damage at this time.

Images from Landstown High show debris strewn about, sporting equipment toppled and damage to the athletic field and surrounding structures. The school grounds are currently closed to the public.

There were no injuries reported.

Gallery: Landstown H.S. Damage View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Tornado damage at Landstown High School. (Photo courtesy: VBPS) Tornado damage at Landstown High School. (Photo courtesy: VBPS) Tornado damage at Landstown High School. (Photo courtesy: VBPS) Tornado damage at Landstown High School. (Photo courtesy: VBPS) Tornado damage at Landstown High School. (Photo courtesy: VBPS) Tornado damage at Landstown High School. (Photo courtesy: VBPS) Tornado damage at Landstown High School. (Photo courtesy: VBPS)

The tornado, which the National Weather Service confirmed Saturday, displaced dozens of Virginia Beach residents and damaged at least 50 homes, at last count from city officials. Twelve of those homes are reportedly condemned.

City crews went out Saturday morning to clear debris from streets and perform wellness checks on residents who suffered storm damage.