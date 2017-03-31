City manager: Possible tornado touched down in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Manager Drew Lankford says a possible tornado touched down in the city Friday.

Lankford tells 10 On Your Side a possible tornado touched down at Elbow and Indian River roads. The National Weather Service has to send a survey crew to confirm if there was indeed a tornado.

Dispatchers say they received reports of downed trees and limbs, as well as branches on wires.

According to Lankford, there are reports of seven or eight homes damaged in the area. No injuries have been reported.

Many roads are impassable because of flooding and downed trees. City officials are asking residents to stay off the roads.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is assisting Virginia Beach fire crews with damage assessments.

