SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman trying to cross a road in Suffolk was hit by a vehicle Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to East Constance Road at 9:33 p.m.

Police say an Acura was traveling eastbound on East Constance when the driver hit a woman in the middle of a crosswalk.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver, a man, stayed at the scene. Police are still investigating.