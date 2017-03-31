Today marks 1 year since Trooper Dermyer was killed in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/WAVY) — It was one year ago today that Virginia State Trooper Chad Dermyer was killed at the Greyhound Bus Station in Richmond.

Dermyer was 37 years old when he was killed in the line of duty. A gunman opened fire at the bus station on March 31, 2016, as 16 state troopers, special agents and supervisors were taking part in specialized training on criminal interdiction practices.

They were conducting field practical operations when 34-year-old James Brown III opened fire. Two other state troopers returned fire, and hit Brown.

A bridge in Newport News will now be named after Dermyer.

Earlier this month, Gov. McAuliffe approved legislation that would change the name of the State Route 143 Bridge over I-64 in Newport News to, “Trooper Chad Phillip Dermyer Memorial Bridge.”

Dermyer lived in Gloucester with his wife and two children. The Gloucester community remembered and honored Dermyer in a vigil in the aftermath of his death.

A 6-year-old boy from Gloucester hosted his own 5K run to honor the fallen trooper — after pledging to run in nine races to raise donations for Derymer’s family.

On Wednesday, Richmond firefighters were honored for their bravery when responding to the deadly shooting at the Greyhound Bus Station. The crew went inside the terminal to find the victims who were shot and helped treat them amid the chaos.

The firefighters were quick to tell WAVY sister WRIC 8News they were just doing their job and Dermyer was the real hero that day.

In a funeral service last April, Trooper Ira Dallam — who joined the state police with Derymer — said, “Without the red cape and the tights, I thought he was Superman to be honest with you. He could do anything.”