Shot fired during Popeye’s robbery in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — One of two masked men fired a shot while robbing a Popeye’s in Newport News Thursday night.

At 10:34 p.m., police responded to the restaurant, located in the 11700 block of Jefferson Avenue, for a robbery. When police got there, they talked to five employees who said they were working when the incident happened.

The business closed at 10 p.m. Around 10:30 p.m., an armed man entered the business through the back door, which was unlocked. The suspect brandished the gun and told everyone to get out. He fired one shot into the wall next to one of the employees. A second masked man then entered through the back door with a plastic bag in hand.

One of the employees was counting the register drawers when the suspects barged in. The employees ran out the front door to a nearby gas station, where they called police. The register drawers were left open. The suspects stole cash and ran from the scene.

No one was injured.

Police are still investigating this case. Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you have any information.

Newport News Popeye’s Robbery View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: Newport News police) (Photo: Newport News police) (Photo: Newport News police) (Photo: Newport News police)