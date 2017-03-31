Possible tornado destroys church in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A church in Chesapeake was destroyed after a storm moved through the area Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service (NWS) received reports from law enforcement that a tornado touched down in the 900 block of Centerville Turnpike, severely damaging the Real Life Christian Church.

Photos from WAVY viewers show some of the church’s roof torn off and part of the building collapsed.

The church posted on Facebook asking for prayers, but telling people to stay away from the area.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is assisting Chesapeake fire crews with damage assessments.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about this developing story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Chesapeake Church Damage View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo courtesy Duane DiPietro Photo courtesy Duane DiPietro Photo courtesy WAVY viewer Nikcole Sales‎ Photo courtesy WAVY viewer Betsy Garland Photo courtesy WAVY viewer Alex Bailey