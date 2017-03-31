Pres. Trump’s budget plan puts Habitat for Humanity’s future in doubt

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Under President Donald Trump’s proposed budget, the Department of Housing and Urban Development could see more than $6 million in cuts. It is something the directors of local programs call devastating for Hampton Roads.

Those involved with HUD and programs like Habitat for Humanity tell 10 On Your Side that it’s not just a problem for those who need the assistance, it could affect business owners, too.

During the year, the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity builds up to 20 homes. With the president’s proposed $54 billion in cuts to programs to offset increases in defense spending, Janet Green, the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg, says less homes would be built. That’s something that Brad Kirkpatrick, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity South Hampton Roads, fears.

“[If the budget passes] we are going to have a lot more people staying in poverty, permanently,” said Kirkpatrick.

Green says funding for public housing is important to the Hampton Roads community.

“And why is affordable housing important to Hampton Roads? For the business person who is looking to hire someone but wants to pay a lower wage, if people can’t find an affordable place to live then they will have to move further and further away and they will then become a less better employee,” said Green.

James Simmers knows the hardships of being homeless all too well. 10 On Your Side met James in the fall after he started living in a shelter at the Judeo Christian Outreach Center. He was living in the woods of Virginia Beach until Hurricane Matthew ruined his tent.

“It’s a lot tougher then people can imagine,” said Simmers. “Go out and be homeless and see the way you are treated and then you see what you need and you would understand.”

Todd Walker, Executive Director of the Judeo Christian Outreach Center, says that roof over James’ head was made possible with HUD money.

“[Without it] It’ll limit how many people who homeless now in our homeless shelter being able to announce affordable housing.”

Habitat for Humanity has started a petition to ask House representatives not to eliminate funds for the organization. You can sign it here. To tell Congress to support Habitat for Humanity, go here. To donate to the organization, click here.