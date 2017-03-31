Orioles and Tides amazingly squeeze in full game despite weather threats

NORFOLK (WAVY) — It seemed impossible to think that the Orioles-Tides exhibition game would be played on Friday.

The scheduled 3:05 first pitch seemed to be in jeopardy early in the afternoon when Hampton Roads was being pummeled with rain.

By the grace of perhaps the late Dave Rosenfield, the skies cleared. The game was delayed by a mere 10 minutes and the full nine-inning game was played. After the last out, the rain returned.

The Orioles big name players like Manny Machado, Chris Davis, Adam Jones and Mark Trumbo all had 3 plated appearances, much to the delight of the crowd of more than 8,700.

The game ended in an unceremonious 3-3 tie, but that didn’t seem to bother the fans, who felt lucky that the weather decided to take a break, just in time to watch big league baseball players at Harbor Park.