ODU football coach Bobby Wilder signs extension through 2021

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Bobby Wilder appears set to remain Old Dominion’s head football coach for the next five seasons.

ODU announced Friday that Wilder has signed a contract extension through 2021.

Wilder helped lead the Monarchs to a 10-3 record in 2016 — which included edging out the Eastern Michigan Eagles 24-20 in the school’s first ever bowl appearance.

Director of Athletics Dr. Wood Selig called Wilder the “architect” behind the “success of ODU football for over a decade” in a statement Friday.

Wilder stated, “I am excited and grateful to sign this contract as I enter my 11th year as the head coach of Old Dominion. We are focused on the process of improving as a program as we enter the 2017 season.”

The university says seven other assistant coaches are expected to sign two-year contracts in April.

Stay with WAVY.com for