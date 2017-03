NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for the man who robbed a Family Dollar store in Norfolk Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 600 block of East Little Creek Road for the robbery at 1 p.m. Store employees told police that a black man armed with a gun entered the store and demanded money. The clerk complied and the man fled the scene on foot before police arrived.

There were no injuries reported.

If you have any information on this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.