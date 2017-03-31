Newport News police seek missing man with Alzheimer’s disease

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police need your help to find a missing man with Alzheimer’s disease.

83-year-old Gerardo Lynch was last seen around 12:15 p.m. Friday. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, a gray plaid jacket, blue jeans, gray and orange shoes and a blue ball cap with an “NY” insignia.

Lynch may be driving in a black 2011 Kia Sedona with South Carolina plates GTH-786. Police described Lynch as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.

If you know of Lynch’s whereabouts, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.