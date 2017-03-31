Tornado watch issued for Hampton Roads, northeast NC

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tornado watch for Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina until 10 p.m.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms within and close by the watch area. If you live in this area, be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Franklin until 5:30 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for Suffolk and Isle of Wight County. That’s in effect until 6 p.m.

SEVERE T'STORM WARNING in effect for Isle of Wight Co. and Suffolk until 6 PM. Strong winds and hail possible. pic.twitter.com/p0UfDVZaFd — Ashley Baylor WAVY (@Ash_Baylor) March 31, 2017

NWS says severe weather may bring up to lime size hail, isolated wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour and a few tornadoes are possible.

Busch Gardens is closing at 5 p.m. because of the possibility of inclement weather. The park just reopened for the spring season last weekend.

Heavy rain already drenched most of the region earlier Friday. 10 On Your Side crews saw drivers braving 4th View Street as it was partially flooded.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates to your forecast. Download the WAVY Weather App to keep up with Super Doppler 10 weather alerts, live interactive radar and more.