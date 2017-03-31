Man wearing yellow safety vest robs York County bank

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A masked man, wearing a yellow safety vest, robbed the Union Bank on Route 17 Friday afternoon.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered the bank just after 12:30 p.m., approached a teller and demanded money. He didn’t display a gun, but implied he had one. The teller handed over the cash and the suspect left.

Investigators say he was described as a tall, muscular man, wearing a dark mask, a hoodie and a yellow safety vest.

Here are some bank surveillance images the Sheriff’s Office released Friday. If you have any information about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Facebook tip line at 757-890-4999.